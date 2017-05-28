Local News
Four killed in early morning fire at Oxford home
Posted 14 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago
Oxford, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after four people died early Sunday in a house fire in Oxford.
Fire crews responded to a home near the intersection of New College and Rectory streets around 3 a.m. When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found four bodies inside the home.
The names of those killed have not been released. Oxford police say the bodies of those killed have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.
