— Four adults and one child were pulled from the water off Wrightsville Beach Wednesday night after a 22-foot boat capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an area near Masonboro Inlet at about 8 p.m. after the command center in Wilmington received a 911 call.

The adults and 4-year-old were wearing life jackets and clinging to the boat when crews arrived.

By 8:20 p.m., all five of them had been pulled from the water, and no injuries were reported.

"We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes," Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for Sector North Carolina, said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case."