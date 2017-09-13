Fort Bragg to send medical support to US Virgin Islands
Fayetteville, N.C. — The XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg will deploy soon to the U.S. Virgin Islands to provide medical support and relief after Hurricane Irma.
The post will send 80 soldiers with the 44th Medical Brigade to support the local hospital in St. Thomas, according to Fort Bragg officials. The team includes surgeons, doctors, nurses, medics, X-ray technicians and behavioral health specialists.
The group, called the 602nd Area Support Medical Company, can provide clinical labs, emergency care, limited surgical care, basic emergency management and patient holds for 72 hours. Military experts are also available for food inspection and storage, as well as water contamination detection.
