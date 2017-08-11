You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18nUg

— Fort Bragg issued a boil water advisory for the base on Friday morning after a water main break.

In a Facebook post, the Fayetteville base said crews were working to repair the break, but the fix would take a few hours. Fort Bragg officials asked that people limit their water use and boil what they need to use for the next 24 hours.

"Right now our priority is to keep water flowing to mission critical areas so water has been turned off to various areas," the base said.