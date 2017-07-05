You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Friends say a 55-year-old who was found shot to death outside of his apartment on Saturday was a veteran who had recently moved into a place of his own after two decades of homelessness.

Robert Morrison served in the Army but ended up homeless. Finally, after getting some VA benefits earlier this year, he was able to move into his own apartment. He was found shot to death behind the apartment building off Ramsey Street.

David Howard said he discovered Morrison's body.

"I went around and checked his pulse on this throat," Howard said. "Then, I started chest compressions and I couldn't bring him back."

Police put out a flyer with Morrison's photo in an attempt to generate leads.

Fred Buie, who lives nearby, said Morrison would stand outside a business on Ramsey Street, holding a promotional sign, and would wave at drivers.

"He danced out there in front of the hair dresser with the sign and stuff...for advertisement," Buie said. "He went to church every Sunday and he went to Miller-Motte College."

Morrison was homeless for 20 years, but had received a lump sum back payment for three years.

Friends said they do not believe robbery was a motive for the murder.

An investigation is ongoing.