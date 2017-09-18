You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1990R

— A former basketball coach at a Christian school in Raleigh has been arrested and charged with second-degree forced sex offense.

Officials at Trinity Academy, located at 10224 Baileywick Road, said Kenyatta Lamar Spencer, 42, of Wake Forest, was first hired as a part-time seasonal coach in 2014.

He was employed at Trinity through the 2016-17 basketball season.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim involved in the alleged sex assault was 16.

A Trinity spokeswoman said the alleged incident did not involve a Trinity student and did not take place on campus.

Spencer is being held on a $500,000 bond. He will appear in court on Friday.