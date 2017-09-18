Former Raleigh basketball coach charged with sex offenses
Posted 9:27 a.m. today
Updated 10:35 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A former basketball coach at a Christian school in Raleigh has been arrested and charged with second-degree forced sex offense.
Officials at Trinity Academy, located at 10224 Baileywick Road, said Kenyatta Lamar Spencer, 42, of Wake Forest, was first hired as a part-time seasonal coach in 2014.
He was employed at Trinity through the 2016-17 basketball season.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim involved in the alleged sex assault was 16.
A Trinity spokeswoman said the alleged incident did not involve a Trinity student and did not take place on campus.
Spencer is being held on a $500,000 bond. He will appear in court on Friday.
