— A former teacher has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student at a Durham high school.

A report received by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4 alleged Kevin Wade Moore inappropriately touched and solicited sexual acts from an underage student while he was a Junior ROTC teacher at Hillside High School during the 2015-2016 school year.

Authorities said the incidents occurred at Moore’s home at 23 Balmoral Street in Clayton.

Moore was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a student.