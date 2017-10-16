Former Durham teacher charged with indecent liberties with student
Posted 41 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A former teacher has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student at a Durham high school.
A report received by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4 alleged Kevin Wade Moore inappropriately touched and solicited sexual acts from an underage student while he was a Junior ROTC teacher at Hillside High School during the 2015-2016 school year.
Authorities said the incidents occurred at Moore’s home at 23 Balmoral Street in Clayton.
Moore was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a student.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.