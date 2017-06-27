You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Wake County grand jury has indicted two former district attorneys in connection with a scheme to hire each other's wives for no-show jobs.

Wallace Bradsher and Craig Blitzer were each indicted Tuesday on a charge of failure to discharge the duties of their office. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said both men would surrender to authorities by the end of the week.

The State Bureau of Investigation began investigating a year ago allegations that Bradsher and Blitzer got around a state restriction on hiring a spouse by hiring each other's wives and that the women were paid for little or no work. Freeman was brought in to determine whether the SBI's findings warranted criminal prosecution.

Bradsher, who resigned last month as district attorney in Person and Caswell counties, hired Cindy Blitzer as a legal assistant in early 2015, while Craig Blitzer, who resigned in March as Rockingham County district attorney, hired Bradsher's wife in a similar position, according to a whistleblower lawsuit filed in February.

The former employee in Bradsher's office who filed the lawsuit said she never saw Cindy Blitzer in the office and that Blitzer was enrolled full time in nursing school at the time.

According to the application for a warrant the SBI obtained to search Cindy Blitzer's work computer, other employees also said they rarely, if ever, saw her at work in the district attorney's office. The SBI agent also conducted surveillance on Cindy Blitzer and saw her taking classes at a local university when she was supposed to be working.

The agent also interviewed two of Craig Blitzer's employees who said that he asked them to take online math courses for his wife and even gave them permission to do the online work during the work day.