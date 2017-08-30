Local News
Three people treated after reported gas leak at Morrisville apartment complex
Morrisville, N.C. — Three people received medical treatment Wednesday evening after a reported gas leak at a Morrisville apartment complex.
Authorities said the Morrisville Fire Department and a hazmat team were called to a building in the 5100 block of Sterling Green Drive after a gas odor was reported.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
All three people treated were in stable condition, but two were taken to local hospitals for observation.
Authorities said there is no immediate danger to anybody in the area.
