— Three people received medical treatment Wednesday evening after a reported gas leak at a Morrisville apartment complex.

Authorities said the Morrisville Fire Department and a hazmat team were called to a building in the 5100 block of Sterling Green Drive after a gas odor was reported.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

All three people treated were in stable condition, but two were taken to local hospitals for observation.

Authorities said there is no immediate danger to anybody in the area.