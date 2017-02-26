You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Firefighters from multiple departments battled heavy flames late Saturday night at a large meat processing plant in Duplin County.

Around 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire at the House of Raeford Farms plant located at 253 Butterball Road in Teachey.

The building, called the "Wallace Plant," was not in operation at the time of the fire, officials say.

Firefighters from more than 14 departments responded to the fire, and officials said one firefighter was injured. According to sources, firefighters were still battling the blaze Sunday morning.

An investigation is pending, and no details have been released on the condition of the plant.

"We commend plant officials and emergency response teams for their incredible efforts to follow protocol and manage the situation," officials said. "Plant management worked quickly to secure the scene and ensure everyone’s safety, and emergency response teams worked to control the fire and remain at the plant location to ensure that the fire is under control."

The plant remains closed until further notice.