— Fayetteville State University has been named the most affordable school for an online Master’s degree in criminal justice.

The National Center for Education Statistics said students learn a variety of skills including critical thinking, effective communication, technology, quantitative reasoning, and ethics.

Sergeant Shelia Washington earned her online masters from Fayetteville State University three years ago and now works for the Fayetteville Police Department. She said the program was very affordable.

"I paid one class at a time initially," she said. "And then when I started taking two classes at a time, it was still very affordable because what I did was either set up a payment arrangement, or I just paid completely."

Students from around the country take the course, which can be completed in 18 months to three years.