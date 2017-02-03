You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17EjT

— Fayetteville police are asking for the public's assistance in finding 17-year-old Christopher Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1. Hunter was last seen on Jan. 27 along the 2600 block of Adams Lake Drive. No foul play is suspected and police are investigating the disappearance as a runaway.

Hunter is described a black male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls logo, white pants with black stripes and red sneakers.

If you have any information immediately call 911, contact Detective Wallace with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-237-9388 or contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.