— A man was found shot to death in the front yard of a home in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road Friday, according to Fayetteville police.

The victim has been identified as Alton Fitzgerald Williams, 52, of the 2800 block of Eldorado Road.

Officers responded to the home in the Holiday Park at around 8:10 a.m. Detectives said the man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Williams was the victim of an armed robbery before he was killed.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting death is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at 910-818-3468.