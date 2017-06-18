Fayetteville police identify suspect in Sunday morning homicide
Posted 9:12 a.m. today
Updated 18 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help in location a suspect in connection with a homicide in a Fayetteville home Sunday.
Matthew Laurence White, 39, has been identified as a person of interests int he shooting death of a woman along the 500 block of Lamon Street.
Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting at the home.
When they arrived, officials found a female victim with gunshot wounds dead inside the home. Her age and name have not yet been released. Detectives who are currently investigating the homicide do not believe a home invasion is connected to the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Orellano with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-988-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
