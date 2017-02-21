You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The family of a missing man said a massive search last week in a Sampson County landfill could be related to his disappearance.

Alton Sanders’ mother and brother said they do not believe he is still alive, but they do believe there are people who know what happened to him.

Rebecka Sanders said she last saw her son on Feb. 14, and the following day she was told he was missing.

Durham police confirm they are working on a missing person’s case for Alton Sanders.

Alton Sanders’ family said they were told by investigators that last week’s search and heavy police presence at a Sampson County landfill was in connection to the search for him.

Police have not confirmed that the landfill search was connected to Alton Sanders’ disappearance, but the family said they want closure.

“I really don’t know how I feel. I feel kind of lost though because I don’t know where my son’s at,” Rebecka Sanders said.

While police wouldn’t say why they were searching the landfill, they said nothing was found there.

Police said they are following leads on the disappearance of Alton Sanders, but will not share specifics of the case.

Family members said Alton Sanders is the father of a 6-month-old daughter and although they are not optimistic that he’s still alive, they ask anybody with information to call police.