— The principal of Southwest Edgecombe High School has been suspended with pay while the district investigates an incident that kept the 2017 class president from getting his diploma at graduation.

Principal Craig Harris reportedly withheld senior Marvin Wright's diploma when Wright read his own, original speech at graduation, refusing to read a speech written by the administration.

The school system gave no specific reason for wanting Wright to recite their simple, short paragraph.

Sources told WRAL News that Wright's speech was too long and that he failed to meet an approval deadline. Wright said he was not aware of any deadline.

In a statement to WRAL News, a school spokesperson said there was nothing wrong with the content of Wright's speech.

Harris hand-delivered a diploma to Wright at his home Sunday afternoon, and the superintendent apologized via phone.