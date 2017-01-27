You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1788M

— Fire burned through a Raleigh home early Friday morning, leaving most of one side of the dwelling charred.

Crews fought the fire on Pilton Place around 3 a.m. Officials said the fire started around the home's fireplace, but the flames ignited a natural gas line, too, which caused more damage.

Flames could be seen in the second-story windows where firefighters were concentrating their efforts. Officials called the second floor a complete loss.

By 5 a.m., the fire was beaten back, but it had destroyed the siding on one side of the house, leaving wooden studs exposed.

The family of six that lived there escape the fire with their three pets.