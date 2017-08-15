Local News

Durham sheriff to seek charges for Confederate statue vandalism

Posted 8:42 a.m. today
Updated 8:55 a.m. today

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a statement that said they would work to identify the people responsible for the "removal and vandalism" of the Confederate statue in front of the old courthouse.

Protesters gathered near the courthouse on Monday around the Confederate Soldiers Monument, which they called a symbol of oppression and racism. Several men used a ladder to reach the top of statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a strap.

Sheriff Mike Andrews said he was grateful the protests did not result in serious injuries or loss of life, but he would not ignore criminal conduct.

"With the help of video captured at the scene, my investigators are working to identify those responsible for the removal and vandalism of the statue," Andrews said.

Andrews' full statement:

“I am grateful the events that unfolded Monday evening did not result in serious injury or the loss of life, but the planned demonstration should serve as a sobering example of the price we all pay when civil disobedience is no longer civil. Before the protest, my staff met with our community partners to discuss how to safely and appropriately respond to the protest.

County leaders were aware of the risk of damage to the Confederate statute, as well as, the potential risk of injury to the public and officers should deputies attempt to control the crowd. Collectively, we decided that restraint and public safety would be our priority. As the Sheriff, I am not blind to the offensive conduct of some demonstrators nor will I ignore their criminal conduct. With the help of video captured at the scene, my investigators are working to identify those responsible for the removal and vandalism of the statue.

My deputies showed great restraint and respect for the constitutional rights of the group expressing their anger and disgust for recent events in our country. Racism and incivility have no place in our country or Durham. I am asking both city and county leaders to establish guidelines and safe spaces for protesters to prevent demonstrations from becoming disruptive and as we witnessed in Charlottesville, dangerous.

Rightfully, Durham County and the City of Durham have a longstanding respect for the right of peaceable assembly. Recently, the Sheriff’s Office’s decision to arrest demonstrators at a public meeting was challenged in the court of law. My Agency has been the focus of demonstrations for more than a year, most of them peaceful. However, now may be the time for Durham to consider what is the best way to respond to continued protests while respecting every resident’s right to voice their opinion.“

  • Salatheal Hasty Aug 15, 10:32 a.m.
    So only people on public Assistance protest???

  • Andrew Stephenson Aug 15, 10:16 a.m.
    It's funny you should say that. I don't think we have statues of General Cornwallis around the country, do we?

  • Brandt Barretto Aug 15, 10:13 a.m.
    Well said, Richard. In principle, I support those protesters in Durham last evening, but I DO NOT support their act of pulling down the statue.

    These protesters were doing fine until they decided that they had to perform an act of vandalism. If they want to maintain the "moral high ground", then they need to refrain from these acts of vandalism lest they find themselves treated by the American public with the same level of distaste as the white supremacy groups in Charlottesville.

    I support acts of protest that are done within the law. I don't have to agree with their views, but I support their right to protest. If the acts of protest turn into incitements to riot -- then law enforcement needs to step in and perform their duties with an even hand.

  • Phillip Mozingo Aug 15, 9:52 a.m.
    Arrest and replace!

  • Tom Baker Aug 15, 9:37 a.m.
    In each of the secession declarations of the 7 states that initially left the union, slavery and its benefits to the South were central as an argument to leave the union. For the South it is time to leave the state of victim hood and to start reading also the uncomfortable history books.

  • Richard Eskridge Aug 15, 9:30 a.m.
    Not that I am a fan of the Confederacy, but some statues should be left alone. A statue that honors the confederate dead is probably not meant to be a form of hate speech. If anything we need these statues to serve as reminders of our past sins as a nation and how we overcame them. Those folks should be charged for vandalism.

  • Joe Eastland Aug 15, 9:25 a.m.
    None of these people have responsible jobs. They are frustrated with life in general and their lives especially. This has nothing to do with racial equality or the removal of the confederate statue. None of these people even know what the civil war was about let alone what the statue represented.

    No, these people there simply because they have no life, no future, no possibility of bettering themselves in society. They have given up. They are angry because of decisions THEY have made in their life. But they blame everyone else for their predicament and this is how they manifest that anger.

    This has NOTHING to do with their racial equality beliefs. It simply has to do with not getting their way in life, not getting Hillary elected, not getting their college tuition paid for because they still don't have a job.

    Now, post THEIR picture and ID them so THEY can get fired from what if any job THEY have.

  • Crystal Butler Aug 15, 9:18 a.m.
    Why would you say this? Are you just trying to insight more hate by posting your blatantly ignorant opinion? Also, did you even watch the video to see who these people were? It appeared to me to be mostly college students, activist millennials, and middle to upper class citizens.

  • John Smith Aug 15, 9:17 a.m.
    Well, should be easy enough to figure out. WRAL named 3 of them in the video, and whether or not they actually did the vandalism I say they're guilty by association.

  • Rachel Parrish Aug 15, 9:17 a.m.
    I'm so glad that the Durham sheriff is seeking to charge those responsible for the vandalism of the confederate statue. It makes me angry that those that are suppose to be liberal try to step all over anyone who doesn't have the same mind set as themselves. The civil war was caused because the Southern states wanted to break free from the union,; just as the colonist wished to break free from England. It wasn't started because of salary . Much as the colonist, the south was taxed with very little representation.

