— A man fled the scene of a crash in Durham on Thursday night, leaving his pregnant girlfriend in the wrecked car, officials said.

Durham County sheriff's deputies saw a speeding vehicle that was running traffic lights, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. The deputies followed the car but stopped because of the potential risk to the public of a chase.

About five minutes later, the driver ran a stop light and crashed into a second vehicle. He abandoned his car on foot, leaving his pregnant girlfriend in the wrecked car.

Authorities later found the man, who was not identified, walking down the street. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The pregnant passenger was treated and released at the scene by EMS. THe driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital, but authorities did not have an update on the person's condition.