Durham rally tells Trump 'no human being is illegal'
Posted 12:25 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Local refugees are upset by President Donald Trump’s executive orders that could temporarily bar immigrants and refugees from certain countries.
Organizations in Durham are calling on community and faith-based leaders to stand by those impacted by the measure.
Dozens of people off all ages and from different backgrounds and walks of life came out Friday morning for a rally but they had one thing in common- they all strongly oppose many of the decisions the new administration has already made.
Trump recently signed executive orders to build a wall along border between the United States and Mexico and to block federal funding from going to U.S. cities that protect undocumented immigrants.
Another executive order, expected to come down in the coming days, would temporarily ban most refugees from coming to the United States.
Many of those who attended Friday’s rally held signs with messages including “no human being is illegal” and “refugees are welcome here.”
Ellen Andrews, the director of Church World Service in Durham echoed those sentiments.
“We come here today to urge the new administration to affirm policies that keep families together, help separated families reunite and prioritize protection and safety for those who are in danger,” she said
Nathaniel Lincoln Jan 27, 1:52 p.m.
Illegal Alien- a foreign national who is living without authorization in a country of which they are not a citizen. I hear Trump will be releasing a crime report every week of crimes committed in the USA by illegals . These crimes simply should not be happening , we have our own issues to deal with .
John Jones Jan 27, 1:45 p.m.
Bryan Jeffries- But people like you don't value the life of a child after it's born.
That's why I support the Oxford orphanage and volunteer to help needy families every year, just because I don't care about children. My goal is to help those in need and who were brought into this world under adverse circumstances instead of killing them. I believe in giving them a chance. Just because you don't want them doesn't mean no one else does.
I wonder if the people who support abortions are as adamant about ending their own life?
Thomas Williams Jan 27, 1:22 p.m.
They love to twist things around. Human beings are not illegal, true. However, we have laws in this country regarding immigration and citizenship, and it is about time they were enforced. What do the people that have come here, applied for citizenship, and followed the rules think when others are allowed to waltz in here and bypass all the rules? People that come from countries that are known terrorist states should not be allowed to come here by the droves. It is stupid to allow people to flood into the U.S. without due process. No other country does it because it is dangerous and it invites trouble.
Bryan Jeffries Jan 27, 1:20 p.m.
"...but don't value the life of an unborn child."
But people like you don't value the life of a child after it's born.
John Jones Jan 27, 1:19 p.m.
It kills me these folks value the life of someone breaking the law, but don't value the life of an unborn child. GGEEEZZZZ. No one ever said immigrants aren't welcome, but you first must not pose a threat to US citizens and follow protocol to enter legally.
Bryan Jeffries Jan 27, 1:19 p.m.
Sadly, most human beings aren't interested in situations that don't immediately effect their lives.
Tomi Lahren thinks Syrians are cowards because they're leaving a warn torn country. You can't reason with that failed sentiment.
Dmitry Suemeov Jan 27, 1:14 p.m.
So these Pastors and Ministers support illegal activity?
Vince DiSena Jan 27, 1:01 p.m.
True: If they enter the country legally. My grandfather came from Italy in 1925, legally, via Elis Island.
Chad Overton Jan 27, 12:56 p.m.
Sorry - our laws say very differently.
Johnathan Doe Jan 27, 12:33 p.m.
well they're not illegal if they stay in the country of their citizenship.