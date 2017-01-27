You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Local refugees are upset by President Donald Trump’s executive orders that could temporarily bar immigrants and refugees from certain countries.

Organizations in Durham are calling on community and faith-based leaders to stand by those impacted by the measure.

Dozens of people off all ages and from different backgrounds and walks of life came out Friday morning for a rally but they had one thing in common- they all strongly oppose many of the decisions the new administration has already made.

Trump recently signed executive orders to build a wall along border between the United States and Mexico and to block federal funding from going to U.S. cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

Another executive order, expected to come down in the coming days, would temporarily ban most refugees from coming to the United States.

Many of those who attended Friday’s rally held signs with messages including “no human being is illegal” and “refugees are welcome here.”

Ellen Andrews, the director of Church World Service in Durham echoed those sentiments.

“We come here today to urge the new administration to affirm policies that keep families together, help separated families reunite and prioritize protection and safety for those who are in danger,” she said