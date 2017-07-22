You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18dal

— Police on Saturday announced the arrests of two men facing criminal charges.

Steven Lee McBroom, 35, and Christopher Terrell Stanback, 29, were taken into custody on Friday at 1221 East Club Boulevard. During their arrests, investigators seized heroin, marijuana and two stolen semi-automatic pistols. Officials said the amount of heroin found (66 grams) is one of the Sheriff's Anti-Crime Narcotic unit's largest seizures.

McBroom, who lived in the home, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by felon and two counts of stolen firearms.

He faces a $5,000,000 bond.

Stanback was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by felon. He faces a $250,000 bond.