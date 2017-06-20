You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police say a man arrested Tuesday morning forced some of his victims to withdraw money at an ATM then shop for him at Target.

An employee at the Target on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard called 911, and police arrested Rollin Anthony Owens Jr., 29, in the parking lot.

Owens faces charges that link him to several robberies and kidnappings over the past four days.

Authorities say Owens knocked on the door of a home in the West End neighborhood at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and asked for money. He then forced a man, a woman and two children from the home into their car at gunpoint.

Police said Owens forced the man to make stops at an ATM to withdraw money and at a convenience store before the group arrived at the Target. Inside, Owens forced the family to select clothes and gift cards before a family member was able to signal for help.

Owens is charged with multiple counts of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon and with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun in connection with the following incidents:

June 17- Police said Owens approached a man with his young children at about 10:45 a.m. in Burch Avenue Park and asked for money. Owens then put a gun to the man’s head as he put his children in the car and forced him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money and then drive to a convenience store before fleeing with $500 on Estes Street.

June 18- Police said Owens approached a man walking on Morgan Street at about 2:30 a.m. and demanded money. When the man said he had no money, Owens put a gun to his stomach and fled. Owens approached the man again a short time later and again pointed the gun and demanded money but fled without cash.

June 18- Police said Owens approached two brothers in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Duke University Road at about 11:15 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint. The younger brother struggled with Owens, who hit the man on the head and face with his gun.

Police said Owens forced the younger brother into the trunk of a vehicle which he forced the older brother to drive to an ATM and convenience store to buy cigarettes before fleeing with $400. The brother was treated for cuts to his face and a possible concussion.

Police said Owens is also facing prior charges of felony larceny, breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense and trespassing.

He was being held in the Durham County Jail under $1 million bond.