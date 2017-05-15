You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 10-year-old girl wounded by a stray bullet over the weekend continues to recover at Duke University Hospital as police search for the gunman.

Daisy Medina was asleep early Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Garrett Road when a bullet came through the ceiling of her bedroom and hit her in the abdomen.

Daisy's mother was sleeping in the same bed and just missed getting hit, said Daisy's older sister, Karen Medina, who also was was asleep in the same room with her 4-year-old son.

Police said someone in the apartment above the Medinas' apartment fired the shot. Police used tear gas to try to force anyone out of the apartment where the shot came from, but when they finally got inside, no one was there.

"There’s no justice yet because the people who did this just fled," Karen Medina said in Spanish.

The family has lived at the apartment complex for two years, but they don't know their upstairs neighbors, she said. They are now want to find a new place to live because they no longer feel safe in their apartment.

Daisy's parents have stayed with her at the hospital, and Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis visited on Monday, saying Daisy was in good spirits.

Karen Medina described her sister as someone who loves school and is always happy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 919-560-4583, extension 29357, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.