— For Duke fans, there is something special about a basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. A home game that is also a victory over Tobacco Road rival UNC is an experience to treasure.

Fans from as far away as Utah and South Dakota joined the Cameron Crazies on campus for Thursday's 86-78 victory.

"I've lived in Durham my whole life. The rivalry is huge," said Earl Myers.

He and son Malachi were in New York, but they drove eight hours to get to the game when their flight from the northeast was canceled.

Megan & Stephen Schopp, newlyweds from South Dakota, got tickets to the game as a wedding gift.

Irene Kennedy earned her seat when another fan missed his flight.

"My benefactor is an ex-player who lives in New Jersey, He could not come. His flight was canceled. I lucked out," she said.

Kayla Wright, a current Duke student, found plenty to cheer about at her first Battle of the Blues.

"This was fun," she said. "It was my first time. This is great!"

Fellow student Madelynne Norton agreed. "It was great," she said. "Such a good game."