— A fiery crash involving a fuel tanker Monday morning left one person dead, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m., officials responded to the scene in the 4800 block of Cleveland Road.

Authorities said the Gaine's Oil truck from Chatham County veered off the road and hit tow culverts, which caused the tanker to overturn and catch fire.

The driver, who was not identified, died.

Video from the scene showed crews extinguishing heavy flames after the truck ended up in the parking lot of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church.

Authorities said it took over an hour to extinguish the fire.