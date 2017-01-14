Local News
Driver killed in Fayetteville wreck lost control, struck tree, police say
Posted 7:19 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle car crash in Fayetteville, officials said.
Fayetteville police said officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to the crash in the 1800 block of Pamalee Drive. Police said a vehicle was driving northeast on the road when the driver lost control and struck a tree.
The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Part of the road was closed but reopened before the morning commute.
