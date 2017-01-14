You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle car crash in Fayetteville, officials said.

Fayetteville police said officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to the crash in the 1800 block of Pamalee Drive. Police said a vehicle was driving northeast on the road when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the road was closed but reopened before the morning commute.