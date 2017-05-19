Dress code dispute a lot to shoulder for Charlotte-area senior
Posted 10:38 a.m. today
Harrisburg, N.C. — A senior at Hickory Ridge High School outside Charlotte worries her college future is in jeopardy, and it's all stemming from a shirt she wore.
On Wednesday, the girl wore a green shirt that rests just off the tops of her shoulders and exposes her collarbone.
She says, while she was eating lunch, the principal approached her to ask if she had a jacket.
A suspension notice that the girl shared with WCNC says the principal told Summer to cover up with a jacket. The girl responded with, "I think my shirt is fine.” The principal then told her that her lower back was also completely exposed, so she was still not in compliance with dress code.
She says the principal told her she would have to change her clothes.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Steve Faulkner May 19, 12:01 p.m.
Seems like it was a lot less to do with the dress code than with this girl's attitude.
Linda Tally May 19, 11:48 a.m.
Why any serious student would even consider walking across a stage to receive a diploma is beyond me. The diploma is earned - the school cannot withhold it if the student has already done the work. This principal ought to be replace for the sake of school sanity, but if not... don't worry about the woman. Get the diploma in the mail, go on to college, and enjoy your life. This woman is nothing.