You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/187IP

— A senior at Hickory Ridge High School outside Charlotte worries her college future is in jeopardy, and it's all stemming from a shirt she wore.

On Wednesday, the girl wore a green shirt that rests just off the tops of her shoulders and exposes her collarbone.

She says, while she was eating lunch, the principal approached her to ask if she had a jacket.

A suspension notice that the girl shared with WCNC says the principal told Summer to cover up with a jacket. The girl responded with, "I think my shirt is fine.” The principal then told her that her lower back was also completely exposed, so she was still not in compliance with dress code.

She says the principal told her she would have to change her clothes.