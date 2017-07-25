You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After more than six years of planning and two years of construction, the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral opens in Raleigh on Wednesday.

Former Bishop Michael Burbidge, who first envisioned the cathedral to reflect the growth of the Catholic church throughout eastern North Carolina, will return to Raleigh to lead a special dedication Mass at 2 p.m. WRAL.com will provide live coverage of the event.

The $46 million cathedral sits on property Father Thomas Price, the first native North Carolinian ordained as a Catholic priest, purchased in the 1890s as the site of a Catholic chapel and later an orphanage. The property off Western Boulevard also has served as the site of Cardinal Gibbons High School and Catholic Diocese of Raleigh offices.

The cathedral, which seats 2,000 people, succeeds Sacred Heart Cathedral in downtown Raleigh as the home church of the bishop of the diocese, which covers 54 counties in central and eastern North Carolina. Sacred Heart seats only 300, and Burbidge and others said the growing diocese needed a larger space for the faithful to gather.

Through an extensive fundraising campaign, the diocese was able to pay for the cathedral – it opens without a mortgage or any other outstanding debt – and provide extra funding for outreach efforts to the poor, answering critics who said donations should target more pressing needs than a new building.

Officials scavenged Catholic churches in Pennsylvania that were closing to obtain panels depicting the Stations of the Cross, as well as 46 stained glass windows. They also saved a bell from Father Price's Holy Name of Jesus Chapel to incorporate into the 50-bell carillon in a tower that rises over the cathedral.

The main architectural feature of the cathedral is the 162-ton copper dome, which rises 164 feet from the floor of the cathedral and is positioned directly over the altar. The dome can be seen from many places downtown and across west Raleigh.

In addition to live coverage of the dedication Mass, WRAL-TV and WRAL.com will air a half-hour special at 7 p.m. Wednesday to provide reactions from church officials and some of those in attendance, as well as more background on the cathedral.