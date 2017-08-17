You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18rIB

— A dog was saved and a cat died in a house fire in Southern Pines Thursday.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:13 p.m. to a structure fire in the 300 block of Manely Avenue off of May Street.

According to Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron, firefighters found a cat in the house that was unresponsive. Responders were not able to resuscitate the cat.

A dog was also located inside of the residence. After coming out into the fresh air and receiving minor medical attention, the dog appeared to be doing well.

According to Chief Cameron, the investigation into what may have caused the fire was still underway, however it was believed to have started as a kitchen fire.