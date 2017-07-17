Despite claims, flight crew evacuated plane over mechanical issue, not gas
Posted 10:02 a.m. today
Updated 11:33 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Officials at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Sunday that some crew members left an American Airlines flight complaining of eye irritation after another crew member passed gas.
On Monday, airport officials retracted their original statement, saying instead that there was a mechanical issue on American Flight 1927 from Charlotte to RDU.
According to an airport spokeswoman, after passengers got off the plane, the crew reported a mechanical issue that in turned caused an odor in the plane.
No passengers were on the plane, and no crew members were injured. The plane was back in service Monday morning.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Tracy Spaine Jul 17, 11:29 a.m.
WRAL wouldn't know how to find a story unless it hit them in the a.. Oh! Wait a minute it did.
Tracy Spaine Jul 17, 11:26 a.m.
Really!!! What the heck are you guys doing?? This is a b story s to report. Find hard news.
Jamie Aycock Jul 17, 11:17 a.m.
Pathetic. more flatulent reporting.
Matt Page Jul 17, 11:16 a.m.
Somebody trolled the local news stations big time
Angus Young Jul 17, 10:44 a.m.
3 points
Brad Greene Jul 17, 10:27 a.m.
Come on WRAL. I can't believe you got suckered into posting this story. Not only are you late with it, its appears to be fake news. Check your competitor, New and Observer. They actually got an "official" statement from an American Airlines official saying this is not true. Make a few phone calls before you post something. Shame on you.
William Sherman Jul 17, 10:18 a.m.
If this is accurate--must have been potent enough to bleach a brick...
Matt Bliga Jul 17, 10:10 a.m.
This has to be fake news
Matt Page Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
This has got to be a joke
James Marley Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
More poor reporting by WRAL. It was not over passed gas. Does WRAL do any research at all prior to reporting the news?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/nation-now/2017/07/17/american-airlines-says-passed-gas-did-not-cause-flight-evacuation/483617001/