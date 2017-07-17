You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Sunday that some crew members left an American Airlines flight complaining of eye irritation after another crew member passed gas.

On Monday, airport officials retracted their original statement, saying instead that there was a mechanical issue on American Flight 1927 from Charlotte to RDU.

According to an airport spokeswoman, after passengers got off the plane, the crew reported a mechanical issue that in turned caused an odor in the plane.

No passengers were on the plane, and no crew members were injured. The plane was back in service Monday morning.