    Carolina Panthers release GM Gettleman — Dave Gettleman is no longer the Carolina Panthers' general manager, team owner Jerry Richardson announced Monday. Gettleman had been with the team since 2013. Carolina finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman's first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship.

Despite claims, flight crew evacuated plane over mechanical issue, not gas

Posted 10:02 a.m. today
Updated 11:33 a.m. today

Lee Frankel, of Cary, was surprised by a common airline policy that canceled her flight after she changed on leg of her trip.

Raleigh, N.C. — Officials at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Sunday that some crew members left an American Airlines flight complaining of eye irritation after another crew member passed gas.

On Monday, airport officials retracted their original statement, saying instead that there was a mechanical issue on American Flight 1927 from Charlotte to RDU.

According to an airport spokeswoman, after passengers got off the plane, the crew reported a mechanical issue that in turned caused an odor in the plane.

No passengers were on the plane, and no crew members were injured. The plane was back in service Monday morning.

  Tracy Spaine Jul 17, 11:29 a.m.
    user avatar

    WRAL wouldn't know how to find a story unless it hit them in the a.. Oh! Wait a minute it did.

  Tracy Spaine Jul 17, 11:26 a.m.
    user avatar

    Really!!! What the heck are you guys doing?? This is a b story s to report. Find hard news.

  Jamie Aycock Jul 17, 11:17 a.m.
    user avatar

    Pathetic. more flatulent reporting.

  Matt Page Jul 17, 11:16 a.m.
    user avatar

    Somebody trolled the local news stations big time

  Angus Young Jul 17, 10:44 a.m.
    user avatar

    3 points

  Brad Greene Jul 17, 10:27 a.m.
    user avatar

    Come on WRAL. I can't believe you got suckered into posting this story. Not only are you late with it, its appears to be fake news. Check your competitor, New and Observer. They actually got an "official" statement from an American Airlines official saying this is not true. Make a few phone calls before you post something. Shame on you.

  William Sherman Jul 17, 10:18 a.m.
    user avatar

    If this is accurate--must have been potent enough to bleach a brick...

  Matt Bliga Jul 17, 10:10 a.m.
    user avatar

    This has to be fake news

  Matt Page Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
    user avatar

    This has got to be a joke

  James Marley Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
    user avatar

    More poor reporting by WRAL. It was not over passed gas. Does WRAL do any research at all prior to reporting the news?

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/nation-now/2017/07/17/american-airlines-says-passed-gas-did-not-cause-flight-evacuation/483617001/