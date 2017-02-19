Deputies shoot, kill home invader who assaulted ex-girlfriend
Posted 8:47 a.m. today
Updated 11 minutes ago
Efland, N.C. — A home invasion suspect was fatally shot by deputies in Orange County on Saturday, officials said.
Around 11 p.m., officers with the Mebane Police Department responded to a call about a break-in at a home in Mebane.
Police said that 46-year-old Keo Crockett broke-in to the home of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, armed with a handgun. Crockett fired the gun in front of the couple, but neither occupant was hurt. The girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter watched the confrontation, police said, but she was not injured either.
According to officials, after the break-in, deputies arrived at Crockett's home located in Efland at 306 Virginia Lee Lane and knocked on the front door. Crocklett abruptly exited the home, raising a handgun and pointing it at the deputies.
Two deputies fired shots, killing Crockett.
The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The incident is under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Anna Temple Feb 19, 2:04 p.m.
Men that are violent need to be stopped. Thank you LEO.
Kiara Babel Feb 19, 12:14 p.m.
Great job.
Randall Lamm Feb 19, 12:03 p.m.
Case closed.
Joey Cuddington Feb 19, 12:03 p.m.
Play stupid games....win stupid prizes.
Robin Koury Jr Feb 19, 11:48 a.m.
Someone will probably say the Law shouldn't have shot the person as I am seeing in every report in the last year.Folks have got to realize if You Point a Gun at law enforcement they do not know what your intentions are so they are going to shoot because You are a Threat to them and anybody else around..
Jason Matthews Feb 19, 10:21 a.m.
Nice shot deputies!