— A home invasion suspect was fatally shot by deputies in Orange County on Saturday, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Mebane Police Department responded to a call about a break-in at a home in Mebane.

Police said that 46-year-old Keo Crockett broke-in to the home of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, armed with a handgun. Crockett fired the gun in front of the couple, but neither occupant was hurt. The girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter watched the confrontation, police said, but she was not injured either.

According to officials, after the break-in, deputies arrived at Crockett's home located in Efland at 306 Virginia Lee Lane and knocked on the front door. Crocklett abruptly exited the home, raising a handgun and pointing it at the deputies.

Two deputies fired shots, killing Crockett.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The incident is under investigation.