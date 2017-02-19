Local News

Deputies shoot, kill home invader who assaulted ex-girlfriend

Posted 8:47 a.m. today
Updated 11 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Efland, N.C. — A home invasion suspect was fatally shot by deputies in Orange County on Saturday, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Mebane Police Department responded to a call about a break-in at a home in Mebane.

Police said that 46-year-old Keo Crockett broke-in to the home of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, armed with a handgun. Crockett fired the gun in front of the couple, but neither occupant was hurt. The girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter watched the confrontation, police said, but she was not injured either.

According to officials, after the break-in, deputies arrived at Crockett's home located in Efland at 306 Virginia Lee Lane and knocked on the front door. Crocklett abruptly exited the home, raising a handgun and pointing it at the deputies.

Two deputies fired shots, killing Crockett.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The incident is under investigation.

Triangle Area Special Offers
6 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Anna Temple Feb 19, 2:04 p.m.
    user avatar

    Men that are violent need to be stopped. Thank you LEO.

  • Kiara Babel Feb 19, 12:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    Great job.

  • Randall Lamm Feb 19, 12:03 p.m.
    user avatar

    Case closed.

  • Joey Cuddington Feb 19, 12:03 p.m.
    user avatar

    Play stupid games....win stupid prizes.

  • Robin Koury Jr Feb 19, 11:48 a.m.
    user avatar

    Someone will probably say the Law shouldn't have shot the person as I am seeing in every report in the last year.Folks have got to realize if You Point a Gun at law enforcement they do not know what your intentions are so they are going to shoot because You are a Threat to them and anybody else around..

  • Jason Matthews Feb 19, 10:21 a.m.
    user avatar

    Nice shot deputies!