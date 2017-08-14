You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a two people were found dead Monday afternoon inside a car in Sanford.

A person located the grey, four-door car, which had multiple bullet holes in the windshield and hood, on the side of a dirt path near Buffalo Lakes Road and Twin Ponds Road.

The person who found the vehicle went to a nearby convenience store, where a clerk dialed 911 and alerted deputies, who found the bodies of a man and a woman in the front seat.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.