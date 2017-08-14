Man, woman found dead in bullet-riddled car in Sanford
Posted 5:14 p.m. today
Updated 15 minutes ago
Sanford, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a two people were found dead Monday afternoon inside a car in Sanford.
A person located the grey, four-door car, which had multiple bullet holes in the windshield and hood, on the side of a dirt path near Buffalo Lakes Road and Twin Ponds Road.
The person who found the vehicle went to a nearby convenience store, where a clerk dialed 911 and alerted deputies, who found the bodies of a man and a woman in the front seat.
The deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.
