— Authorities are searching for two men in connection with a Sunday shooting that injured a 7-month-old Clinton girl.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at 25 Bumpy Lane just before 9 p.m. and found a woman carrying an infant who had been shot in the torso.

Investigators said that two armed men approached a man attending a birthday party at the residence and an altercation ensued. That man ran toward his vehicle and the other two men opened fire, causing a bullet to travel through the wall of the home and strike the infant.

The girl was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Authorities were not able to provide descriptions of the men who opened fire, but said one of them was wearing a mask.