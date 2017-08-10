You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— From cell phones and charges, to tobacco and pain relievers, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confiscates many items from inmates each week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, the department said one inmate on work release in Gaston County tried to smuggle tobacco back into a prison by stuffing it into his knee braces. Prison staff made the inmate remove the braces before going back into prison and found the tobacco.

Another inmate in Harnett County was keeping two cell phones, two chargers, crack cocaine and 1,500 postage stamps inside a canteen.

Other times, people will leave items, like tobacco and cell phones, outside of the prison fence, and prison staff will find them.