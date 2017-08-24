You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18v1b

— Officials are investigating the death of a 27-year old soldier from Fort Bragg.

Specialist Myles A. Miller, 27, of Marion, Indiana, died at Womack Army Medical Center on Tuesday of unknown causes.

Miller, who entered the Army in April 2015 as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, was assigned to the 583rd Forward Support Company in the 188th Brigade Support Battalion. Fort Bragg was his first duty station.

“Specialist Miller’s positive attitude, strong work ethic and genuine desire to serve earned him positions of esteem,” said Captain Raul Martinez, the commander of the 583rd Forward Support Company. “His potential was unlimited and everyone recognized him as a future leader of soldiers. His character and actions left an everlasting impression on everyone he encountered within our organization and he will always be remembered by them."

Specialist Miller’s awards include the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Overseas Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.