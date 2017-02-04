You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Water distribution centers were set up around Orange County Saturday morning to get bottled water to customers affected by a do-not-use order put in place after a water main break on Friday near Chapel Hill.

Public water distribution sites will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for residents in Chapel Hill and Carrboro who have been impacted by the shortage. Chapel Hill has sites at Hargraves Community Center and Southern Community Park. Carrboro has sites at McDougal Elementary School and Carrboro High School.

The Town of Chapel Hill said on Facebook that both the Chapel Hill and Carrboro fire departments are working with mutual-aid partners to bring water to fire scenes.

At least one of the sites ran out of water on Saturday morning, but officials were working to bring in another supply by noon.

The Carrboro Fire Department said on Facebook that trucks bound for the Carrboro High School site experienced mechanical problems, which delayed the delivery. Crews were using rental trucks to get water to the school.