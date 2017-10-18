You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Firefighters responded on Wednesday morning to a structure fire at a Durham water sports store.

Authorities said units were at Water World at 135 South Miami Boulevard off U.S. Highway 70 around 7:30 a.m.

A photo tweeted to WRAL News by a viewer showed heavy smoke coming from the structure.

