Crews fight fire at Durham's Water World

Posted 14 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago

Firefighters responded on Wednesday morning to a structure fire at a Durham water sports store. Photo by Kimberly Beaver

Durham, N.C. — Firefighters responded on Wednesday morning to a structure fire at a Durham water sports store.

Authorities said units were at Water World at 135 South Miami Boulevard off U.S. Highway 70 around 7:30 a.m.

A photo tweeted to WRAL News by a viewer showed heavy smoke coming from the structure.

