  • Weather

    14 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Johnston, Nash, Halifax, Edgecombe, and Mecklenburg, VA counties. Details

Local News

Confederate 'mega flag' turning heads along I-95 near Fayetteville

Posted 11:44 a.m. yesterday
Updated 5:51 p.m. yesterday

As part of its "Flags Across the Carolinas" project, the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has unveiled a massive confederate flag along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Fayetteville, N.C. — As part of its "Flags Across the Carolinas" project, the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has unveiled a massive confederate flag along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.

The 20-by-30-foot flag, which is on a pole about 90 feet in the air, sits just off the southbound lanes of the highway between mile marker 63 and 64 near Godwin.

Drivers passing the location have honked their horns and stopped to take pictures since it went up on Wednesday.

Josh Hagge was one of the drivers who stopped. He says he's happy to see it.

"It shows people that this is the South. It's a symbol for the South. It's not hatred," Hagge said. "People think it is, but it's not, really."

Ronnie McBryde, an African-American man who lives nearby the site where the flag is placed, said he sees the flag as a racist symbol but that it doesn't bother him.

"Freedom of speech," he said. "As long as they don't put it in my yard, I don't have a problem with it."

Don Ward said the flag is a sign that "people haven't learned anything yet."

"I just can't understand it no more. They're still trying to make a statement. About what? That's what I want to know," Ward said. "They're trying to make a statement about how it used to be. They're trying to push people back to how it used to be. I take offense to it, but I don't say anything."

David Brewer, of Wade, said he doesn't have a problem with the flag if the intention is to honor the past.

"Some of my ancestors in the past fought in the Civil War. They were soldiers. That's part of my history," he said. "It's nothing racial, that's the way it was, North against the South. Northern way against the Southern way. If that's what (the flag) is in memory of, and in honor of, I don't have a problem with it, because that's part of our history. If it's for racial reasons, then I do have a problem with it."

James Buxton, president of the Fayetteville chapter of the NAACP, released a statement Friday in response to the flag, saying "it is not worth being upset about."

"It has been 152 years since the Civil War ended and people are still trying to relive a dreadful era. I doubt very seriously that the flags on I95 were placed there because of history. Because of tensions in our country and the world today surrounding this flag, it is a known fact that it is being used to rekindle contempt and to display it as a symbol of prejudice and racial hatred, much like it was used in the 20th Century by white supremacists," Buxton's statement said. "Therefore, I encourage everyone who might be offended by the flags along I95 to ignore them. It is just a piece of cloth that doesn’t mean anything to us. It is a display of the ignorance of individuals who refuse to accept that all men are equal as stated in the constitutions of our state and country. Above all, they do not understand that we were created with equality by God."

In a news release about the flag, the Sons of Confederate Veterans says it will maintain the flag and the property it sits on.

The group says it is also considering other sites across the state for more flags.

Triangle Area Special Offers
43 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Robert Miller Apr 29, 2:54 a.m.
    user avatar

    Where's the tolerance? I have to tolerate pulling up to a traffic intersection and hearing...at full bass blast..some gangsta cop killing 'b's and hoes' rap song...so what's the big deal about people having to 'see' this flag as they pass it on 95?

  • Deborah Turner Apr 28, 10:28 p.m.
    user avatar

    Beautiful old flag. The men who fought under this flag fought with honor and had little or no option but try to defend their families. Most of the people who lived in the South in 1861 lived in obscure poverty and did not own slaves or much else. Abe Lincoln was the only American president to order his Army to wage war on civilians and Grant and Sherman gladly carried out this order when they invaded the Southern States. Lincoln hated the South and every person who lived here - Black and white. The Southern States had only 29% of the total population of the whole country. That was Lincoln's war and he knew it.

  • John Archer Apr 28, 10:21 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I don't see people wanting to silence, only point out the silliness of people's claims to revere a symbol of a long gone era, an era that caused an awful lot of suffering for an awful lot of people. This flag is divisive, and people that insist that it doesn't stand for what it really does stand for are just fooling themselves. No one is trying to silence you, but that doesn't mean you won't get feedback. And the argument that it's Obama's fault? LOL!

  • Deborah Turner Apr 28, 9:59 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    We fully agree !

  • Wesley Wilder Apr 28, 9:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    I see many are triggered here, and not supprisedly. The N&O loves to gin up the perpetually offended. Before Obama no one had a problem with this flag. Now with the BLM and other enabled cry babies, it's become painful to see. Here take my handkerchief! Personally I am offended by many things, but as an American I have the right to speak up and offer my opinion. I do not however have the right to use force, or threaten the use of force, to have my opinion forced on others. It seems that suddenly there are certain groups in America that believe they can take away ones right to speak out, against any one or any subject, by violence. If you look you will clearly see that those who seek to deny my rights via violence, are by definition, fascists. Same for the people who expect to climb flagpoles to remove a confederate flag in SC. When one group seeks to silence another, be prepared to eventually be on the other side of the argument. We are all Gods children, but please grow up!

  • Vera McGraw Apr 28, 9:01 p.m.
    user avatar

    me - a Southern, liberal, Democrat.....yes, there are many areas of the South that are liberal.....Raleigh-Durham for one. This flag embarrasses me....I know that people will see this flag as a reminder of the "Southern" way of thought. I am Southerner and this flag does not represent the way I think.

  • Pete Knowles Apr 28, 8:51 p.m.
    user avatar

    Albert Holmes, please, give that break. The lost cause theory died out years ago. Well, with reasonable folks. Have a good evening on the plantation.

  • Tony Biancardi Apr 28, 8:33 p.m.
    user avatar

    I challenge any of you who claim this flag represents your "Southern Heritage" to explain what that means. Grits? Mint Juleps? Southern Belles? You know exactly what it represents, and you are the ones who need to get over it and admit you're on the wrong side of history.

  • Albert Holmes Apr 28, 6:36 p.m.
    user avatar

    What is the problem ? It is nothing but a flag ! It is a part of history called the civil war ! A war that was not about racism ! The people shouting take this flag down and the monuments down are showing more hate than the ones honoring this flag. Get over it and move on !

  • Tom Baker Apr 28, 6:27 p.m.
    user avatar

    White supremacy showing its ugly head.

More...

 

 