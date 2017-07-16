You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were rescued Saturday evening after being pulled out to sea by a rip tide.

The mother and daughter were reported missing near Baldhead Beach and Oak Island at about 5:30 p.m. and were located by a Coast Guard crew about 15 minutes later.

Authorities said a member of the Baldhead Island Ocean Rescue team had launched from the beach on a personal water craft and placed the daughter on his boat and the mother on a rescue sled behind it.

Six-foot swells caused the boat to overturn, sending the mother, daughter and member of the Ocean Rescue team back into the water.

The Coast Guard pulled the mother and daughter from the water and assisted the Ocean Rescue member back onto his boat.

“We encourage beachgoers to use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, who responded to the incident. “We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”