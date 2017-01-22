You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Concerns about the environment are the focus of prayer vigils taking place all across the country Sunday, including Chapel Hill.

More than 50 vigils happened across the nation and the aim was to hold them within the first 100 hours of the new Trump administration.

Clergy and members of different faith groups gathered to pray and talk about environmental concerns.

Candles were lit as various leaders talked about soil and water contamination and climate change.

They hope the new administration respects the United States’ 2015 Paris Agreement, which was adopted by 195 countries with the ultimate goal of avoiding climate change.

“I’m going to wait and see. I’m not terribly optimistic when I hear that climate change was taken down from the White House website, but I’m hopeful that our new administration will listen to the people,” said Laura Gilliom with the Community Church of Chapel Hill.

Trump has said in the past that he doubts the validity of climate change, but groups said they will keep praying and pushing.