— Durham police were investigating after a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting call near the 3200 block of Guess Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered the child, who they said was possibly shot while inside a vehicle.

At least 17 police cars were at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.