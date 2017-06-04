Child injured in Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were investigating after a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the shooting call near the 3200 block of Guess Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered the child, who they said was possibly shot while inside a vehicle.
At least 17 police cars were at the scene.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
