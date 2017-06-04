  • Weather

Child injured in Durham shooting

Durham police were investigating after a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Durham, N.C. — Durham police were investigating after a child was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting call near the 3200 block of Guess Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered the child, who they said was possibly shot while inside a vehicle.

At least 17 police cars were at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

1 Comment

  • RB Redmond Jun 4, 7:33 p.m.
    Prayers for the child. Word elsewhere is that police have someone in custody. I certainly hope so.