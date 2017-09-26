You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A boy was struck by a car on N.C. Highway 54 on Tuesday.

According to officers with the Durham Police Department, the child was hit around 6 a.m. near the PNC Bank at 2317 N.C. Highway 54.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene until the boy was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said the boy was not in a crosswalk when the crash occurred.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.