Chapel Hill police searching for 16-year-old
Posted 7:28 a.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.
Nyanna Arie Austin, 16, was last seen on Friday near The Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill. She was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, navy blue windbreaker with a Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes and a black backpack with red print on it.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nyanna is asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.