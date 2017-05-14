You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/184jB

— Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.

Nyanna Arie Austin, 16, was last seen on Friday near The Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill. She was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, navy blue windbreaker with a Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans, black Adidas shoes and a black backpack with red print on it.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nyanna is asked to call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.