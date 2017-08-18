You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has requested that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill petition the North Carolina Historic Commission to immediately remove Silent Sam from campus "in the interest of public safety."

Hemminger sent a letter to UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt Thursday asking, in light of Monday’s toppling of a Confederate monument in Durham and Thursday’s vandalism of a statue at the Duke Chapel, that the confederate soldier statue be immediately removed from campus.

She sited a state statute which states that at times political subdivisions, such as a university, should take “appropriate measures” to preserve a monument.

"Right now is such a time. The possibility of a breach of the peace is high, and with it the likelihood that Silent Sam could suffer substantial damage," Hemminger said in a statement.