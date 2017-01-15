You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16xiY

— Sean Malone, the president and CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy, has some big plans in mind for the 300 plus-acre property.

Recently, the conservancy hired Malone, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit leader from Wisconsin, to help develop a vision and a plan for the future park.

"My first walk at Dix Park was both an exhilarating and visceral experience," said Malone. "My first two thoughts were beauty and potential."

Officials lured Malone, the former head of the National Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, away from his home to help develop a bold vision for the space.

"This really is one of the most exciting projects in the country right now," said Malone. "It's the reason that my family and I are so excited to be moving to this community and to be making this our home.

Malone isn't ready to discuss his vision for Dix Park -- he wants to hear from the public first.

"That is an exciting and engaging process," he said. "It's one where we need lots and lots of voices involved and lots and lots of community engagement to make it possible."

In recent weeks, Malone has started the planning process by meeting with community leaders.

"I have been blown away by the insight, warmth and focus of every single person who I have met here in this community," he said. "It's really clear that this is a city, a community and a state that is going to make a world-class park a reality and something that is going to excite and inspire the entire country."

In the coming months, Malone and the conservancy will work with the City of Raleigh to select a master planning firm for Dix Park. A decision is expected in March.

"The potential impact of this kind of a world-class park, a 21st century park, is just phenomenal, it's breathtaking," said Malone.

After a master planning firm is hired, public hearings will begin to discuss more detailed plans for Dix Park. Officials say the entire process could take about two years.