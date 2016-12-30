Celebration of life arrangements set for Hillsborough boy killed by runaway truck
Hillsborough, N.C. — Arrangements for the celebration of life for a 5-year-old boy killed Monday by a runaway construction truck are set for Friday afternoon at a Hillsborough church.
Everett Copeland died when the unmanned construction truck crashed into him while he was playing in his driveway. Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Spider Lily Lane in Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle Copeland’s death and could face deportation because he is in the United States illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. at the Hillsborough campus of Newhope Church, located at 512 U.S. Highway 70, Hillsborough.
A GoFundMe page set up for the Copeland family raised more than two times its $10,000 goal in just three days.
