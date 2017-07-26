You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With a mix of fanfare and solemnity, Triangle-area Catholics on Wednesday celebrated the opening of Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh.

Years in the making, the $46 million cathedral off Western Boulevard becomes the home church of the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh, which covers 54 counties in central and eastern North Carolina.

"This is holy ground," said former Bishop Michael Burbidge, who first announced plans for the cathedral six years ago. "Everything in this building – everything – is designed to lift people's hearts and souls to God."

Burbidge, who was named last fall as bishop of a Catholic diocese in northern Virginia, returned to Raleigh to lead a special dedication Mass for the cathedral.

"This (is a) joyful, historic day in the life of the church, in the life of the Diocese of Raleigh," he said. "For so many years, you're talking about a vision and ideas, and when the day comes that is becomes reality, you're overwhelmed."

The cathedral sits on property Father Thomas Price, the first native North Carolinian ordained as a Catholic priest, purchased in the 1890s as the site of a Catholic chapel and later an orphanage. The property off Western Boulevard also has served as the site of Cardinal Gibbons High School and Catholic Diocese of Raleigh offices.

It is the first Catholic cathedral to open in the Southeast in more than a century, officials said. The last one was in Richmond, Va., in 1909.

Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, which seats 2,000 people, succeeds Sacred Heart Church in downtown Raleigh as the diocese's cathedral. Sacred Heart seats only 300, and Burbidge and others said the growing diocese needed a larger space for the faithful to gather.

Cathedral images: January 2015 groundbreaking | March 2016 construction update

Father Justin Kerber, rector of Sacred Heart, said the cathedral will relieve pressure on the small church, which has overflow crowds at all of its 12 Sunday Masses.

"This is a tremendous gift from God that will enhance our ability to pray," Kerber said, noting that Sacred Heart will still hold daily Masses during the week, as well as weddings.

Through an extensive fundraising campaign, the diocese was able to pay for the cathedral – it opens without a mortgage or any other outstanding debt – and provide extra funding for outreach efforts to the poor, answering critics who said donations should target more pressing needs than a new building.

Officials scavenged Catholic churches in Pennsylvania that were closing to obtain panels depicting the Stations of the Cross, as well as 46 stained glass windows. They also saved a bell from Father Price's Holy Name of Jesus Chapel to incorporate into the 50-bell carillon in a tower that rises over the cathedral.

"The population of Catholics has moved to new places, so this dedication today and the fact that those stained glass windows, the Stations of the Cross have found a new home is really reflective to the church in the United States, that we continue to be a vibrant church," Burbidge said. "It's a great blessing to this diocese to be part of that growth."

The main architectural feature of the cathedral is the 162-ton copper dome, which rises 164 feet from the floor of the cathedral and is positioned directly over the altar. The dome can be seen from many places downtown and across west Raleigh.