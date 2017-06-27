You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18RQc

— Harnett County Animal Services was contacted by SPCA of Wake County on June 15 with news that a litter of kittens which the organization pulled from the Harnett County Animal Shelter tested positive for panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper.

On June 19, shelter staff were told by a rescue that a litter of kittens which had been adopted out from the shelter had died from feline distemper, a highly contagious and life-threatening viral disease. The veterinarian observed the shelter’s remaining cats for any signs of sickness and did not find any.

On June 20, Animal Shelter staff discovered that a cat had died in the shelter. The state lab confirmed that cat tested positive for the disease.

Due to the highly contagious and deadly nature of the disease, shelter staff euthanized the cats which were exposed to the virus as a public safety measure.

Staff are cleaning and disinfecting the entirety of the Animal Shelter’s cat room daily until Thursday, June 29 when the shelter will again take in cats.

On Saturday, June 17, four kittens which may have come into contact with the cats that tested positive for feline distemper were adopted from the shelter prior to the quarantine being put in place. Animal Services staff have made attempts to contact the two adopters, but have been unsuccessful.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, complete loss of interest in food, dehydration, weight loss and high fever.

Anyone who suspects their cat may have distemper should contact a veterinarian immediately.

The disease is highly contagious among cats but not communicable to dogs and is not related to canine distemper.