— Cary police are seeking public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday afternoon.

Police said Khristan Joseph was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot at about 3:45 p.m.

Joseph is described as being black with black hair and dark brown eyes. He is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers with neon green laces.

An active search was underway Monday night and investigators were focusing on the area around the school and the woods behind it. Surveillance video showed Joseph walking from the school toward the woods, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Cary police at 919-469-4012.