— Police have arrested a man who is believed to have robbed three restaurants on Capital Boulevard in less than 15 minutes on Wednesday night.

Zachary Mark Wohlman, 30, of Cary was arrested at a location on Atlantic Avenue and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The robberies occurred at a Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Boulevard, the Mona Pita Grill restaurant at 5260 Capital Boulevard, and a Dunkin Donuts at 8401 Capital Boulevard.

The first robbery was reported at about 9:10 p.m. and the other two were reported within the next 13 minutes. Authorities said the suspect behind all three robberies wore a mask.

"It kind of looked like something that you might wear on like a dirt bike," said a Dunkin Donut employee in a 911 call. Employees from both Dunkin Donuts and Subway said the man was wearing a black hoodie during the robbery.

The suspect took or attempted to take money from the registers. Police said there were employees in the stores but no customers.

"He just told us to give him the money and was pointing the gun at my co-worker," a Subway employee can be heard saying on a 911 call.

"I was mopping the flood and he just ran right past me and went to the register," a Dunkin Donuts employee told a 911 dispatcher.

Mona Pita Mediterranean Grill owner Meona Cheko said she was just about to close the restaurant when she heard someone come in. The next thing she knew, she said she had a gun pointed at her by a masked man trying to get into the register.

She grabbed her purse, which was sitting on a nearby table, locked the door leading to the kitchen and ran out the back door. In a panic, she called for help.

"I was so scared. I thought about my family, my girls, what's going to happen to them if something happens to me," Cheko said.

Cheko said the robber wasn't able to get away with anything from her restaurant, but the experience terrified her, and she is now thinking about extra measures to protect herself.

"I'm still nervous, but we have a job to do here. We have a lot of customers that come from different places and I don't want them to come here and not see us," Cheko said.